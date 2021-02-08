https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-hbo-documentary-will-explore-woody-allen-abuse-allegations

A new four-part HBO documentary will explore the sexual abuse allegations against director Woody Allen.

According to Variety, the documentary “Allen v. Farrow” will feature interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and Ronan Farrow as well as family friends, investigators, experts, and eyewitnesses. From the report:

In addition to taking an closer look at Farrow and Allen’s personal and professional relationship, having made 13 films together, the series also takes a deeper look at Allen’s body of work as a filmmaker and examines how such public revelations about an artist can re-shape evaluations of their artistic work. Dick and Ziering most recently teamed up on “On the Record,” also on HBO Max. “Allen v. Farrow” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. The series is presented by HBO Documentary Films in association with Impact Partners and Chicago Media Project, a Jane Doe Films Production. “Allen v. Farrow” is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, produced by Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers, and executive produced by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous. The series is edited by Mikaela Shwer and Parker Laramie, with music by Michael Abels.

Since 1993, Dylan Farrow has maintained that Woody Allen sexually molested her while he dated her mother, Mia Farrow. Allen has emphatically denied the accusation, claiming that Mia coached Dylan as part of a vicious custody dispute. The charges were ultimately dismissed by authorities and Moses Farrow, Dylan’s brother, has defended Allen’s innocence while asserting that Mia was the abusive one.

Speaking with France 24 in 2019, Allen pointed to his working relationships with several actresses across multiple decades to highlight his #MeToo bona fides.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses [and] not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint. I’ve worked with [and] employed women in the top capacity, in every capacity, for years and we’ve always paid them exactly the equal of men,” Allen said. “I’ve done everything that the #MeToo movement would love to achieve.”

The former “Crimes and Misdemeanors” director added that he does not fear being blacklisted by Hollywood over Dylan Farrow’s accusations.

“I couldn’t care less. I’ve never worked in Hollywood. I’ve always worked in New York, and it doesn’t matter to me for a second,” he said. “If tomorrow nobody would finance my films and nobody would finance my theater plays or nobody would publish my books, I’d still get up and write because that’s what I do. So I will always work. What happens to it commercially is another matter.”

“I haven’t thought of retiring. I don’t have to make movies. If people didn’t want to finance my movies I would be very happy working in the theater, or writing books, but I like to get up and write. I don’t like to get up and do nothing,” he continued.

