https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/its-not-about-donald-trump-chad-prather-on-why-conservatives-voted-for-trump

Chad Prather shared details from a frustrating conversation he recently had with a friend about Donald Trump.

“I’ve got to get something off my chest!” he declared.

While on a recent four-hour car ride, Chad and his unnamed Republican friend went back and forth after his friend said he hated Donald Trump. According to Chad, after hours of prodding, his friend “could not list a single Trump policy” as the cause for his disdain.

Chad believes that anyone with a conservative platform is not pushing conspiracy theories about Trump. In Chad’s opinion, “It’s not about Donald Trump…conservatives are not living under the illusion that Donald Trump is a saint.”

“Let me tell you why conservatives voted for Donald Trump,” Chad said. Watch the clip for more.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

