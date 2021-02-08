https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/08/jen-psaki-goes-into-spin-overdrive-after-being-pinned-down-about-when-victims-of-biden-eos-can-expect-their-green-jobs-to-start/

At the White House press briefing today, Jen Psaki once again went into a spin mode so intense that you might have to take some Dramamine while watching her try and avoid a point that was being made by Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

Here’s an even longer clip featuring Psaki working hard to sell this administration’s Underpants Gnome plan for how fossil fuel workers will be magically transferred to good-paying union “green jobs” that currently don’t exist:

There was a whole lotta dodging going on there!

CNN: “(How refreshing”)

They don’t care about the jobs as long as the leftist agenda is being forwarded.

