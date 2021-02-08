https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-yahoo-news-white-house-correspondent-compares-kayleigh-mcenany-to-abusive-ex-boyfriend

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Yahoo News White House correspondent Brittany Sheppard took to CNN on Sunday to discuss President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki, during which she called former Trump administration press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany “abusive.”

“It’s been really refreshing to have briefings every day, and to even know who the senior officials talking to Biden are,” Sheppard said in a conversation with CNN’s Brian Stelter. “We were not getting any of that in the Trump years, especially in those waning days of the McEnany briefings.”

“It is refreshing, I do kind of put it towards like having a really bad ex-boyfriend, we were getting essentially abused by Kayleigh for so long,” she continued.

To justify her characterization of McEnany, Sheppard said that McEnany referred to them as “fake news” and “incited” her supporters against journalists. She later claimed, without evidence, that her rhetoric led to the harassment of journalists and the storming of the Capitol Building by pro-Trump rioters on Jan 6.

McEnany has promoted a number of claims surrounding electoral and voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Sheppard also used the term “refreshing” multiple times to describe Jen Psaki’s press briefings. Psaki has come under fire since the beginning of Biden’s term after it was noticed that she frequently dodged questions with promises to “circle back” on issues raised by journalists.



