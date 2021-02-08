https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harriss-niece-sparks-international-headache-for-united-states-with-indias-government-report

The niece of Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly causes a bigger and bigger headache for the Biden administration to have to contend with on a weekly basis as they now have to deal with an international issue that she helped fuel.

Far-left activist Meena Harris has already caused issues for the new Biden administration surrounding her alleged attempts at “leveraging her relationship with her aunt” to advance her own interests.

Meena Harris now has caused a bit of an issue for the Biden administration to have to deal with when it comes to India after she “has waded into India’s internal politics surrounding protests sparked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent agricultural reforms,” Politico reported. “Her series of posts have helped provoke a backlash from the Indian government and some of its supporters, adding an unexpected wrinkle to India-U.S. relations just as Biden is seeking to engage with the country’s leaders.”

Politico noted that Meena Harris ended up all over the major newspapers in India over the weekend, sparking an issue because the news media in India identifies her based on her relationship with her aunt instead of her being an activist. Contributing to the problem is the fact that Kamala Harris is one of the highest ranking Indian-American officials in U.S. history.

Meena Harris’s social media accounts, which have grown substantially larger since the election, are “potentially complicating the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with India,” Politico noted. “Some in India have celebrated her activism while others denounced it as meddling in the country’s internal affairs.”

Meena Harris, in an apparent response to criticism over how her activities could be complicating things for the Biden administration, responded by writing on Twitter: “I won’t be intimidated, and I won’t be silenced.”

“Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India,” she wrote in a separate post. “I’ll tell you—23 yo labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured & sexually assaulted in police custody. She’s been detained without bail for over 20 days.”

“This isn’t just about agricultural policy,” she later added. “It’s also about the persecution of a vocal religious minority. It’s police violence, militant nationalism, and attacks on labor rights. It’s global authoritarianism. Don’t tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues.”

Meena Harris has already come under fire over allegations that she has benefited from her aunt’s political career.

“The Vice President and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards and it’s the White House’s policy that the Vice President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support,” Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for Harris, said in a statement.

