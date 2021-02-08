https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/kansas-city-chiefs-player-called-false-racially-driven-attack-tom-brady/

Former NFL player Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker who is a political commentator, called out Kansas City Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu for his attempt to accuse Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady of a ‘false racially driven attack’

Walker said Tyrann Mathieu took advantage of ‘where our culture is’ by making himself to be a victim.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Chiefs player Mathieu said after his incident on the field with Tom Brady, “He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him…”

Tyrann Mathieu in a deleted tweet on his incident with Tom Brady 👀 pic.twitter.com/H0NrmfTMxu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 8, 2021

The video shows Brady and Mathieu going at it back and forth as one user posted, “Brady tells Mathieu he’s going at him all game. Goes after him. Then lets him know he went after him.”

Brady tells Mathieu he’s going at him all game. goes after him. then lets him know he went after him. pic.twitter.com/e5urtsD839 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2021

Twitter users called out Mathieu for deleting his tweet after he realized Brady was mic’d up for the entire game, “So Tyrann Mathieu gets picked on all game, gives up a TD to a WR who was on the brink of retirement, basically accuses Brady of using a racial slur, then deleted the tweet once he found out Brady was mic’s up…all while losing the SB by 3 scores? That’s TOUGH.”

So Tyrann Mathieu gets picked on all game, gives up a TD to a WR who was on the brink of retirement, basically accuses Brady of using a racial slur, then deletes the tweet once he found out Brady was Mic’d up… all while losing the SB by 3 scores? That’s TOUGH — All Aubarn All Day (@AllAubarn) February 8, 2021

Another user stated, “Tyrann Mathieu should be punished for this. If they can back track the audio and find that nothing was said, something needs to happen. He knows what he insinuated, then deleted the tweet now that it’s known Brady was mic’d…”

Tyrann Mathieu should be punished for this. If they can back track the audio and find that nothing was said, something needs to happen. He knows what he insinuated, then deleted the tweet now that it’s known Brady was mic’d… https://t.co/okjVU1xHXJ — go voLs (@MillerOfMemphis) February 8, 2021

Bleacher Report shared today to Twitter, “Tom Brady texted a ‘lengthy apology’ to Tyrann Mathieu for their verbal altercations in the Super Bowl and told the safety he’s a great leader, per @JennaLaineESPN”

Tom Brady texted a “lengthy apology” to Tyrann Mathieu for their verbal altercations in the Super Bowl and told the safety he’s a great leader, per @JennaLaineESPN pic.twitter.com/Zet7aTEvj7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Christian Walker said it best, people of color launching attacks on White people should be called out just like if someone uses a racial slur.

