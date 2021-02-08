https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537851-kushner-ivanka-trump-reported-up-to-640m-in-outside-income-during

Former White House advisors Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpJared Kushner, Ivanka Trump report M drop in income Biden pledges no family members will work at the White House Rubio: Trump impeachment trial is ‘stupid’ MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerCan Palestine matter again? Trump family banker ousted from Deutsche Bank over real estate deal Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump report M drop in income MORE made as much as $640 million during their time in the Trump administration, according to an analysis by a government watchdog group.

The Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) found the couple earned anywhere between $172 million and $640 million in outside income, according to their financial disclosures.

The daughter and son-in-law of former President Trump Donald TrumpDominion spokesman: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘is begging to be sued’ DC officers who defended Capitol, family of Sicknick honored at Super Bowl US will rejoin UN Human Rights Council: report MORE both pledged to forego government salaries in an attempt to sidestep concerns over nepotism. But CREW’s review shows the couple, like Trump, still earned considerable sums from the Trump Hotel in Washington.

“All told, Ivanka made more than $13 million from the hotel since 2017, dropping from about $4 million a year between 2017 and 2019 to about $1.5 million last year, at least in part due to the pandemic,” according to the report, which called the hotel a “locus of influence peddling in the Trump administration.”

The financial disclosures, which report income in ranges, also showed a sharp drop in Ivanka Trump’s stake in the hotel. In her final disclosure she listed the value of her ownership in the hotel between $100,000 to $250,000 this year after previously claiming her stake to be worth between $5 million and $25 million. She did not report selling any of her ownership share in the hotel.

During his final year working for the administration, Kushner also opened a new offshore holding company located in the British Virgin Islands, Kushner Companies BVI Limited, which holds several assets, including the Puck Building LP, which is valued at more than $25 million.

