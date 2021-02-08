http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lR6uyhVZWSw/

On January 31, 2021, the Las Vegas Sun published an radical anti-gun interview given by President Joe Biden on January 11, 2020.

The Sun introduced the interview benignly by saying, “As [Biden] begins his term, we felt the interview was worth publishing to give readers a better idea of where Biden will lead the country.”

The interview covered a number of topics including nuclear waste, FISA courts, healthcare, and others. The discussion on guns and the Second Amendment was quite revealing.

For example, Biden told the Sun he had “dealt with the folks in Silicon Valley” so there is “the capacity now to build any weapon where it can only be fired with your biometric marker.” He discussed a scenario where Americans would pass a background check, then purchase weapons which only the gun owner could pull.

He did not mention that biometric readers have been marked by failure; that wet, bloody, or muddy fingers can not unlock smart guns, just as wet, bloody, or muddy fingers cannot be read to unlock cell phones.

Biden also told the Sun, “There’s not rationale whatsoever to have more than 10 rounds in a magazine.” He spoke of banning “assault weapons” and removing the law that protects gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits.

He indicated he was “absolutely sure” the Democrats could pass more gun control, but stressed they must do it by burying the controls in a larger bill. He suggested this approach would serve the purpose of giving Republicans cover as well, so they could cross the aisle and support Second Amendment restrictions.

Biden said:

The way we did it last time is we included it in a larger bill that had really good things in it like the Violence Against Women Act, community policing, etc. So the way you give cover to some of our Republican friends who are scared of the NRA — and this outfit owns the White House right now — is you put it in a larger bill. So they (Republicans) say, “Look, I had to vote for it.”

The NRA-ILA reacted to the Sun publishing the Biden interview a year after the fact, saying, “The interview took place on January 11, 2020, and was published last week…Perhaps it would have been more helpful to their readers to have published the information BEFORE the 2020 election, rather than after, so they actually knew the views of Biden when they cast their ballot for President.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

