Left-leaning political commentators and sports analysts complained on Sunday that Tampa Bay Quarterback Tom Brady was not wearing a mask before and after his team’s 31-9 blowout victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

“Tom’s sustained success over the past 20-plus years is a testament to his incredible drive and his meticulous approach to everything he does,” John Burns, CEO of Brady’s TB12 health and wellness organization, told The New York Post. “It’s that mindset that allows him to keep going.”

“A huge star not wearing one at a major sporting event will be used by conspiracists to persuade the ignorant not to wear a mask,” Louise Mensch, who has been criticized for promoting conspiracy theories, wrote on Twitter. “A truly good person who has any kind of a leadership role considers mask-wearing vs mask-refusing as their example to the masses. I have assumed the best and therefore assumed ignorance, not malice, in Brady. But it was, no question, a big failure before the biggest audience.”

2/2 a truly good person who has any kind of a leadership role considers mask-wearing vs mask-refusing as their example to the masses. I have assumed the best and therefore assumed ignorance, not malice, in Brady. But it was, no question, a big failure before the biggest audience. — Louise Mensch, M.A. (@LouiseMensch) February 8, 2021

“Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask,” reporter David Kroman tweeted. “I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry.”

Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry. https://t.co/MjPFw6bdqW — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 8, 2021

Democrat Jenna Wadsworth tweeted: “Obviously not @CDCgov guidelines since @TomBrady ’s privileged, toxic masculinity is on full display without a mask covering his smug face.”

Kamala Harris’s niece, who is causing ethics “optics issues” for the Biden administration, wrote: “What’s Tom doing without a damn mask?”

What’s Tom doing without a damn mask? 🤔 https://t.co/Om11kCCnpw — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 7, 2021

Commentator Shannon Houser wrote: “Reason #million why I want anyone but Tom Brady to win. Too good to wear a mask?”

Reason #million why I want anyone but Tom Brady to win. Too good to wear a mask? https://t.co/lQzI2DycsL — Shannon (@Shannon_Houser) February 7, 2021

“Ugh there are so many people in this crowd bc Florida is the worst and the male host is wearing his mask wrong (classic) and Tom Brady is a trash human and the Kansas City team has a racist name,” leftist Brielle Villablanca tweeted. “Everything about this is truly terrible.”

ugh there are so many people in this crowd bc florida is the worst and the male host is wearing his mask wrong (classic) and tom brady is a trash human and the kansas city team has a racist name… everything about this is truly terrible except @TheAmandaGorman #SuperBowl — Brielle Villablanca (@brielle) February 7, 2021

The New York Post noted that Brady starts his intense training regime everyday at 5:30 a.m. when he begins consuming part of his specialized diet. Brady’s schedule consists of strength training, football workouts, relaxation time, and other stimulating activities.

Trainer Alex Guerrero has “micromanaged the athlete’s training schedule months and even years in advance. An average day will begin early with a pre-workout ‘deep force’ massage session with Guerrero,” the report said. “It only lasts four minutes but targets 20 muscle groups for around 20 seconds each. It helps prepare Brady’s body for an intense workout, beginning with 40 minutes of resistance bands, to make muscles more pliable, soft and resilient.”

“Caffeine is off the table,” the report added. “So is white flour, white sugar, dairy products and anything with gluten. He steers clear of veggies — tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, mushrooms — that could cause inflammation. Everything has to be organic. Brady each day tries to drink “a couple of hundred ounces” of water, usually enhanced with electrolytes.”

