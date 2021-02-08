https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/08/lincoln-project-tries-a-super-bowl-soul-dunk-on-ivanka-trump-and-it-backfires-spectacularly-n323605
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN's Resident Potato Is Really, Really Upset the Hunter Biden News Is Being Covered
December 11, 2020
Once Prestigious Rhodes Scholarship Reduced to Woke Joke: One Look at Class of 2021 Tells You All You Need to Know
December 5, 2020
Rand Paul Serves As An Example Of How Not To Be Bullied As George Stephanopoulos Badgers Him On Election Fraud
January 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy