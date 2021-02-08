https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/08/lincoln-project-tries-a-super-bowl-soul-dunk-on-ivanka-trump-and-it-backfires-spectacularly-n323605
About The Author
Related Posts
Newsom's New Order Shows It Was Never About Science
January 25, 2021
'Disgusting': Janice Dean Reveals How the Media Are *Still* Trying to Protect Andrew Cuomo
January 30, 2021
And Just Like That, Violence is Okay Again
January 21, 2021
Has Twitter Told A Terrible Lie?
January 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy