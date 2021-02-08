https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/08/lol-you-clown-biden-hack-chris-jackson-busted-using-same-biden-church-pic-to-gaslight-trump-and-his-supporters/

Man oh man, Biden supporters are working really hard to paint a picture of Sleepy Joe that doesn’t really exist. Perhaps it’s because they know deep down he’s still just Joe Biden, the guy who’s been caught lying, plagiarizing, hanging out with a Klansman, didn’t want his kids in class with minority children, told black people they ain’t black if they didn’t vote for him … you know, the real Biden.

We especially like how they’re trying to sell Biden as a good Catholic, even though he just pushed to fund abortion all around the world with your tax dollars.

Our @POTUS, @JoeBiden, quietly attended church this morning. He didn’t mean tweet. He didn’t golf. He didn’t gaslight. What a change. pic.twitter.com/WvHy5fjyUX — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 7, 2021

Nice try, Chris … actually no, it wasn’t even really a nice try. Heh.

Honestly, we’d take every one of those mean tweets if it meant the thousands of people losing their jobs, paying more for their insulin, and/or watching their daughters’ sports be destroyed could get back to ‘normal’.

And seriously, gaslighting to talk about Biden NOT gaslighting? Dude.

Please note, the attached photo was taken by a parishioner at a service at towards the end of last year. According to reports, Biden often sits in the back, alone, careful not to interrupt services. Here are some press photos from today’s service. pic.twitter.com/fdchGCZ0Ya — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 7, 2021

Two hours later Jackson admits the photo is old.

Classy.

From the looks of the photo, Biden and his granddaughter, Natalie, visited Beau’s grave after the service. Beau would have turned 52 years old this past week. ♥ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 7, 2021

Awww, look at that sweet picture in church.

Which was actually NOT taken yesterday (Sunday) morning but back in November.

They can’t even be honest with their own supporters, you guys.

Biden hack @ChrisDJackson caught using a pic from November 15, from his own timeline, to claim President Silver Alert was in church yesterday. They have so little respect for you, they don’t even try to hide the lies. H/t @fadde pic.twitter.com/ZURQXlZznN — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 8, 2021

It was from his OWN TIMELINE.

Holy guacamole.

That’s just freakin’ blatant.

Soooo they are just using stock images of Joe Biden now. pic.twitter.com/sQOPk6Z1O8 — Jess 🇺🇸 (@jessiprincey) February 8, 2021

Couldn’t admit Biden was likely at home yesterday morning hiding in his basement.

When a devout Catholic endorses and applauds abortion he has a lot to atone for. — NOMORE (@kathy5271) February 8, 2021

Ouch.

Clown.

That just about sums ’em all up.

***

Related:

BOOM goes the dynamite! Jesse Singal has ALL the receipts when Nikole Hannah-Jones accuses him of ‘making sh*t up’ about the NYT

‘You come for Dolly you come for ALL of us!’ NBC News finds out the HARD way why you never EVER go after Dolly Parton

‘Miss, this is a Wendy’s’: Blue-check ‘Warren Dem’ DRAGGED for hitting every SJW panic-button in a single anti-Super Bowl tweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

