The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a mocking tweet to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, following the Chiefs’ devastating loss on Super Bowl Sunday.

“If you have to have the ref on your team is that real winning!!!” Randi posted, tagging Bundchen and adding an “lol.”

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Bundchen did not respond to the post.

Randi went on to go after ESPN and SportsCenter commentators for apparently trying to make fun of her son.

“Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how [ESPN] and [SportsCenter] tried making fun of my son,” she wrote. “But [I] know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don’t forget these are someone’s sons tv #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows.”

Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how @espn @SportsCenter tried making fun of my son. But i know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don’t forget these are someone’s sons tv 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Aside from the tweets expressing her disappointment, Mahomes’ mother thanked Brady’s parents in a two different posts.

“Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words!” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself with the Bradys.

Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/73YYRcdgc9 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

“Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words,” another tweet said, captioning a shot of Brady’s mother speaking to Randi.

Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words.. pic.twitter.com/zAkIZOHVuh — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Last week, Brady profusely praised Mahomes for his raw football talent and his perseverance in overcoming injury.

“He’s got, obviously, a bright future,” Brady said of Mahomes. “He’s got a great career ahead of him and, you know, it’s just, again, for such a short period of time in the league to be an MVP in 2018, to deal with some injuries in 2019, — which he’s going to deal with over the course of his career — but then come back and lead the team to the Super Bowl and win it with a clutch fourth quarter, and then to have a year like 2020, where, you know, all those incredible statistical performances — unfortunately, one of them against us — but then, to bring his team right back to the Super Bowl, which is incredibly tough to do because you’re getting every team’s best game every week is … he’s facing a lot of unique challenges at an early age that are just going to keep serving him well.”

During the interview, Brady was asked about his decision to make his way into the Chiefs locker room following the AFC championship game to speak to Mahomes.

“What made you want to do that?” the Buccaneers QB was asked.

“What happened was we won in overtime and the field got crazy so I didn’t get a chance to go over and just tell him what I thought of him and then I just wanted to make sure before he left to let him know what I thought about watching him play all year, how he dealt with all the you know different things that he had to deal,” Brady respond.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ added that Mahomes has “got some great players on his team, got great coaches, and a great organization, and again, I think he’s got great support outside of football in his family, and all those things are going to serve him well as he keeps going on his great career.”

