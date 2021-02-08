https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/makes-me-feel-physically-sick-bethany-mandels-forecast-about-another-casualty-of-covid19-lockdowns-appears-to-be-coming-true/

Do you remember Bethany Mandel’s now-infamous “grandma killer” thread from last May?

Mandel took a lot of heat for that. She’s still taking heat for it almost a year later, despite being proven right about a lot of things.

Fast-forward to today:

Because it’s sickening.

The same people who branded Mandel a “grandma killer” while fêting Andrew Cuomo have let America’s vibrant arts-and-culture culture wither away.

It’s no comfort to Mandel to know that she being proven right about this, too.

