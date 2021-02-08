https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/biden-executive-actions

President Joe Biden has been on the job only a few weeks but has already issued 43 executive orders and actions.

With the flick of his pen, Biden has managed to trash female sports, immigration, public schools, bail out blue-state governors, and more — all without any legislation from Congress. Brace yourself for what could be the most radical administration in our nation’s history, warned BlazeTV host Mark Levin on a recent episode of LevinTV.

Mark sounded the alarm, cautioning Americans that Biden is likely just getting started.

“He [Biden] has now signed — as I’m speaking to you, it will be more in the days ahead — 43 executive orders and actions. Forty-three. Most recent presidents have signed … about that many in a full year’s time. He’s done it in a couple of weeks. And these are not just executive orders reversing what Donald Trump did. These are substantive pieces of legislation that never were treated as legislation,” Levin said.

“This is what people are going to be up against now. Joe Biden just sits there, with his mask on, acting like he’s just doing the right thing, like he’s a moderate. He’s the most radical president now we’ve ever had. He’s the most radical president in American history.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Mark Levin:

