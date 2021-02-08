http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oB2o32ttZmQ/

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that reports of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asking Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to apologize for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump concerned her because it is a “losing strategy.”

McCain said, “There was a really interesting report that came out in Axios over the weekend that said that Kevin McCarthy actually asked her to apologize for voting for impeachment, and she said that. She said people in the caucus asked me to apologize, and she said that publicly. It’s interesting to know that it’s the leader of the caucus that asked her to do that, and she defiantly said she won’t apologize, and she has nothing to apologize for. I now am feeling very concerned about the fact that the leader of Republicans in Congress seems to think that if you are for impeachment, you have something to apologize for and atone for, and I do think that’s a losing strategy. I’m very skeptical of the big-tent party narrative right now because it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of love for the Liz Cheneys of the party, which I guess at this point includes me.”

She added, “I’m very skeptical of the promises that we will respect the Liz Cheneys after this. My question is, how long until we start trashing her? I think she’s doing good work now, but at a certain point, she’s a red-blooded conservative. She’s not a squish or a RINO. She is not someone in the middle.”

