Border Patrol agents and Texas firefighters teamed up to rescue a migrant woman found deep in a dry well on a ranch near the border with Mexico. It appears the woman ended up in the well while attempting to circumvent an interior immigration checkpoint near Hebbronville.

The Jim Hogg County Sheriff’s Office contacted Border Patrol agents from the Hebbronville Station after receiving a 911 call from a woman who said she could not walk and did not know where she was. Agents responded to the area and began searching for her after receiving GPS coordinates from the sheriff’s office dispatchers, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

#USBP Hebbronville agents along with #Borstar and the local Fire Department responded to a 911 distress call. Agents located a female subject trapped inside a dry water well with severe injuries. I am extremely proud of the lifesaving work done by our agents. @CBPSouthTexas pic.twitter.com/r0KNI6j7FW — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) February 5, 2021

The agents found the woman at the bottom of a deep, dry well. Due to the depth, agents called for assistance from the Hebbronville Fire Department. Laredo Sector officials also dispatched Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to assist in the operation.

The rescue team lowered three workers into the well to evaluate and extract the woman. After removing her from the well, agents assessed her medical situation. Due to a possible broken leg and back injuries, the agents called for an air ambulance from Corpus Christi, Texas, to transport her to the hospital.

The agents identified the woman as an Ecuadorean national. Officials notified the consulate of her injuries and location. The woman had no papers to be legally in the U.S., the statement revealed. She will remain in Border Patrol custody while undergoing medical treatment for her injuries.

“I am immensely proud of the lifesaving work done by our agents to quickly locate and rescue this severely injured woman,” Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in the press release. “This incident highlights the life-threatening dangers that migrants may face while attempting to illegally enter the U.S. and a reminder why it is safer to stay home and not undertake this dangerous journey.”

