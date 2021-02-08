https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/08/miss-this-is-a-wendys-blue-check-warren-dem-dragged-for-hitting-every-sjw-panic-button-in-a-single-anti-super-bowl-tweet/

One of the most entertaining things about the Super Bowl was watching people who clearly don’t usually watch football virtue-signal about it on Twitter for most of the night. And thank goodness for that because the commercials seriously sucked.

Like serious amounts of suckage.

Take for example this impressive (and not in a good way) tweet from Eliza Orlins, a Manhattan DA candidate and self-proclaimed ‘Warren Democrat’:

Why did these people even bother watching the Super Bowl?!

And wow, she worked in COVID, anti-Trump rhetoric, and social justice all into one annoying tweet.

Kudos.

Sorta.

Right?!

Heh.

Gad never fails to make us laugh.

Seriously.

***

