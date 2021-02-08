https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/08/miss-this-is-a-wendys-blue-check-warren-dem-dragged-for-hitting-every-sjw-panic-button-in-a-single-anti-super-bowl-tweet/

One of the most entertaining things about the Super Bowl was watching people who clearly don’t usually watch football virtue-signal about it on Twitter for most of the night. And thank goodness for that because the commercials seriously sucked.

Like serious amounts of suckage.

Take for example this impressive (and not in a good way) tweet from Eliza Orlins, a Manhattan DA candidate and self-proclaimed ‘Warren Democrat’:

Watching the #SuperBowl and seeing so many people in one place is making my heart race. This feels…unsafe. And, I guess I’m rooting for the team with the racist name over the team with the Trump-loving QB, in a sport that still hasn’t apologized to Colin Kaepernick… #SBLV — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) February 7, 2021

Why did these people even bother watching the Super Bowl?!

And wow, she worked in COVID, anti-Trump rhetoric, and social justice all into one annoying tweet.

Kudos.

Sorta.

Why did you watch it? — i don’t speak to the manager (@KarenAMaese) February 8, 2021

Right?!

So much self loathing. You should probably get off twitter and seek help from a therapist — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) February 8, 2021

You are so noble, so empathetic, so virtuous, and so caring. [I’ll also retweet.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 8, 2021

Heh.

Gad never fails to make us laugh.

Miss… this is a Wendy’s. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) February 8, 2021

grow up. you have the intellect of a child. — lancer (@GenXinTX) February 8, 2021

Bless your heart.. — NOMORE (@kathy5271) February 8, 2021

If you knew anything about football you would know that Kaepernick had horrible numbers. He was a mid-level quarterback at best. You’re too wrapped up in the social justice end of it to understand that he was washed up. Comparing him to Brady is ludicrous 🤦🏻‍♂️ — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) February 8, 2021

You really need to switch to decaf. I hope nobody ever elects you to public office, you over-sensitive twatwaffle — Caffeine Queen – Expert Idiot Translator (@Philly_Hoosier) February 8, 2021

I hope you’ll be okay. Carrying around all that melodrama must be really hard. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) February 8, 2021

Seriously.

***

