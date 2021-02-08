https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mulvaney-trump-impeachment/2021/02/08/id/1009094

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Monday that there’s “no chance” that his second impeachment trial will prevent him from running for office again in the future.

“There’s absolutely no chance that Donald Trump will be convicted in this Senate trial, no chance that he will be disqualified from further office,” Mulvaney told Sky News Australia. “They can’t remove him from the White House because he’s already left.”

He added, “I will say this, it’ll be a little disappointing, given the gravity of the events of January 6, that there hasn’t been a more thorough investigation of the issue … It looks more and more like a political show trial than it does like an ordinary trial with evidence and decision making.”

Mulvaney said that although he is critical of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot, he said they were “nowhere close to incitement to riot.”

He added that his criticisms about Trump “focus on his activity during the riot and immediately after but that has nothing to do with the impeachment trial.”

Mulvaney said, “It’s hard to put your finger on one particular emotion, be it shame or embarrassment, frustration, disappointment, but clearly some his most ardent supporters of the president, and I was one … were extraordinarily disappointed and saddened by the president’s behavior during the riots itself. He did not come out strong enough against the rioters while the events were taking place. When he did go on television late in the day he said things like ‘we love you’ to the rioters. No, we don’t. We don’t love people in this country who seek to stop a constitutional transfer of authority by violence. That’s the exact opposite of how we feel about those folks.”

He concluded: “History will go down as Donald Trump being somehow connected to that riot and that will overshadow everything else that he and his team accomplished.”

