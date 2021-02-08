https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nasty-stanford-professor-made-fun-barron-trump-given-top-position-doj/
One of the most bitter and biased individuals in US law has been appointed to a top role at the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The Daily Mail reported:
Advertisement – story continues below
… Joe Biden, who called for unity with Republicans during his inaugural address, has appointed Pamela Karlan, a Trump impeachment witness, to serve in a top position at the Justice Department.
This comes after Facebook appointed the bitter and biased woman to a role at their conservative censor happy organization:
TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
Wow! Facebook Appoints Horrible Trump-Basher Pamela Karlan to Fact-Checker Role — The Same Woman Who Attacked 13-Year-Old Barron Trump at Impeachment Hearing
Ms. Karlan used the President’s son, Barron Trump, as the brunt of a distasteful joke in front of the American people in the Democrats’ last BS impeachment.
Advertisement – story continues below
In response to her horrible bias and disgusting remarks about President Trump’s son, Ms. Karlan is being recognized and given a top job at the already broken DOJ.