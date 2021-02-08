https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/netanyahu-appears-in-court-pleads-not-guilty/

Under heavy security and after several delays due to the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived Monday morning at the Jerusalem District Court for a much-anticipated hearing in his corruption trial, focusing on his and other defendants’ response to the indictments and kicking off the intensified evidentiary phase of the trial.

After formally denying the charges against him and receiving permission from the judges to leave, Netanyahu stood up some 20 minutes into the discussion, thanked the bench and left the court. Unlike during the opening of his trial last year, the premier made no statement to the media before or after his court appearance, nor did he make any statement online.

