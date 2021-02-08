https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/a-new-autopsy-rnew-autopsy-report-suggests--capitol-police-officer-death-not-caused-by-rioterseport-suggests

Monday, Pat Gray Unleashed host Pat Gray covered a story that highlighted details “buried in a CNN article” that suggested the tragic death of the Capitol Police officer was unlikely to have been caused by the rioters, as previously reported.

In the article, CNN noted that “one law enforcement official believed that early reports that the officer was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true” due to the medical examiner being unable to find signs of blunt-force trauma.

