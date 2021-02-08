https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2021/02/08/nikki-haley-must-save-womens-sports/

One of the earliest moves by Joe Biden designed to reverse the policies of the previous administration took the form of an executive order regarding school funding. All public schools receiving federal funding (which means pretty much all of them) would be forced to allow biological boys who “identify” as girls to compete against actual girls, as well as being given access to all of their school facilities, including locker rooms and showers. While the unfair nature of this policy should be obvious – and has been noted by many legendary women in professional and Olympic sports – it was what the woke brigade demanded of the third Obama term and Uncle Joe delivered immediately.

Now, another notable female voice is speaking up on the subject. In an editorial for National Review, former Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is making the case for saving girls’ and women’s sports. She tells an inspiring story of her own childhood when she dreamed of becoming a professional tennis play, practicing endlessly and making her high school team. She never reached the heights of success in Tennis she had dreamt of, but at least she always had hope. What she sees happening today is the possible elimination of that hope for the next generation of young women attending the nation’s public schools.

Will today’s young girls have that hope? Will they have any chance of being the best in their schools, much less in their districts or states? I worry many won’t, and not just in tennis. Across the sporting world, the game is being rigged against women and in favor of biological men. President Biden is the latest man to do the rigging, which is strange coming from someone billed as a defender of women. In one of his first acts as president, he signed an executive order paving the way for a federal mandate that all schools receiving federal funding let biological men play on women’s sports teams. The order was framed as a matter of transgender rights. But really, it was an attack on women’s rights. Generations of women fought hard to ensure that their daughters and granddaughters had a level playing field, because girls deserve the same chance as boys to play sports. Thanks to the efforts of countless feminists, the number of women’s teams in schools has taken off over the past 50 years. Before then, less than 4 percent of girls played a sport. Now 40 percent do.

Having women carry this message forward is crucial and Haley does a fine job of pointing out the “inconvenient truth” to the crowd that normally does the most carping about following the science. We’ve covered this topic here extensively, and we know about many of the medical studies that have been done and the real-world examples of the results that are seen when that science is ignored. But she brings up yet another telling factoid that had previously escaped my attention. The world’s fastest female sprinter (Allyson Felix) has nine Olympics medals. But there are almost 300 high school boys that are faster than her.

We know that extensive studies of military athletes have shown that even males who take female hormones for several years retain significant advantages over their female counterparts. Whether it’s track and field or powerlifting or bicycling, when men who “identify” as women are allowed to compete against women, they wind up winning, even if they were not nearly as successful when they competed against other males.

As Haley points out, when this happens at the high school level, it’s actually even more of a tragedy. When it comes to the girls who are vying for state titles and access to athletic scholarships, “their chance to shine is being stolen from them.”

There are plenty of other problems with the entire situation surrounding “trans kids,” as regular readers are aware. The highly disturbing and dangerous trend toward administering dangerous puberty blockers to otherwise healthy children to give them time to “figure out their gender” isn’t therapy. It’s medical malpractice and child abuse. That’s another aspect of science that the woke crowd is able to ignore and seemingly get away with it. But this issue of the threat to girls’ and women’s sports is one that most people can wrap their head around. Recent polling indicates that less than a third of Americans want to see biological boys being allowed to compete against girls in sports.

Joe Biden is missing the boat on this issue whether you’re talking about the science or the politics. The question is whether he’s smart enough to figure out where he’s gone off the beam before it blows up in his face.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

