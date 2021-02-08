https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/08/no-shame-james-clappers-explanation-why-trump-shouldnt-have-access-to-intel-melts-projection-detectors/

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has really dialed the level of projection up to eleven with this doozy of a take about the Biden administration wanting to make sure former President Trump no longer has access to any classified information:

Yikes! The absence of self-awareness is glaring yet not surprising.

Absolutely zero shame.

Which makes CNN the perfect home for him.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...