https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-says-she-will-not-apologize-for-cruz-trying-to-get-me-killed-remarks

At a press conference in Queens on Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly told The New York Post that she “will not apologize” for her Jan. 28 tweet in which she wrote of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), “You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago.”

The New York Post reported Monday that the New York Democrat told the outlet in reference to her comments about Cruz, “That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said.” The Post reported (formatting adjusted):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Post on Monday that she’s not going to apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz for accusing him of nearly having her “murdered” during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The New York Democrat, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, said at a press conference that she sticks by her words. “That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said,” Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, said at the Queens event.

Ocasio-Cortez’s incendiary tweet followed trading app Robinhood blocking investors from buying GameStop shares.

The exchange between the Democratic congresswoman and Republican senator was prompted by a pair of tweets from Ocasio-Cortez posted in late January.

“This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit,” she wrote. “As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.”

“Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.”

Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Cruz retweeted Ocasio-Cortez’s message, adding, “Fully agree.”

Ocasio-Cortez then attacked the senator, writing in response: “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

She continued: “While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on,’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas. … You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

As The Daily Wire reported on Feb. 2, 13 House Republicans joined Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in demanding Ocasio-Cortez apologize to Cruz:

The 13 House members sent a joint letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday demanding that Ocasio-Cortez apologize for her conduct. The letter followed one Roy sent the House speaker on Friday over Ocasio-Cortez’s allegation against Cruz. “It has come to our attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet in which she accused Senator Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder. We believe this is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member, in the House or Senate, for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution,” the Monday letter says. “We ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

