Dong Nguyen feels lucky to have survived his encounter with COVID-19 last fall. At the most critical moment in his life, he found an unusual treatment that helped him recover.

Nguyen, 66, a resident of Texas rarely went out last year due to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. But on Aug. 3, 2020, he snuck out to the store to try his luck on the lottery. He said he wore a mask and was in and out of the store.

Later that day, he developed a fever and cough that worsened in the evening.

The next morning, he asked his wife and son to take him to the emergency room where he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP virus. He was immediately hospitalized, quarantined, and treated for COVID-19, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar.

“The doctor gave me antibiotics intravenously and gave me three or four other medicines,” Nguyen told The Epoch Times. “My blood sugar level was as high as 400 mg/dL, although I’ve never had diabetes before.”

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), a normal blood sugar level before a meal is 80 to 130 mg/dL and less than 180 mg/dL two hours after a meal.

Nguyen was also coughing non-stop and unable to eat or sleep. His condition deteriorated rapidly requiring supplemental oxygen.

“The hospital staff quickly placed me on supplemental oxygen,” he said. “From evening until dawn the next day, I was in a semi-coma state.”

Dong Nguyen, diagnosed with COVID-19, waiting to be discharged from the hospital to self-quarantine at home, in Texas on Aug. 7, 2020. (Courtesy of Dong Nguyen)

Nguyen said the medications did not lower his blood sugar level or high blood pressure. He also had difficulty breathing, felt dizzy, and his head felt as though “someone had cut it into half.”

Feeling hopeless about his recovery, Nguyen asked his doctor to be discharged three days after being hospitalized to self-quarantine at home with his family’s help. He wasn’t improving and didn’t want to be alone. He felt another COVID-19 patient could use his hospital bed.

The doctor allowed Nguyen to be discharged to be with his family since his son was a medical intern. He was released home with several medications, insulin injections, and two oxygen machines.

“Because I was so weak, my wife and son had to [help] carry me into the house, even though it was a short distance,” Nguyen said. “I felt fearful, worried, and pessimistic.”

“My lungs felt ravished—partly due to the CCP virus, the medications, and from not being able to eat or get any sleep for [almost] a week,” he added.

At home, a call from a family friend made him feel more depressed after hearing that someone they knew also had COVID-19 and was in a coma.

At that moment of hopelessness, he remembered a friend who had introduced a mind and body practice to him and who also happened to be a medical doctor. He called her, told her about his condition, and asked about the practice.

Nothing to Lose

After thinking through his situation overnight, Nguyen, who is a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, decided to take charge of his situation.

With no improvement in his condition and against his son’s advice, on Aug. 8 Nguyen made the decision to stop taking the medications to lower his blood sugar level and high blood pressure.

He asked his wife to instead make a traditional Vietnamese home remedy for colds and flu that consisted of ginger, garlic, lemon, vinegar, and honey for him to take.

People practice the exercises of Falun Dafa at a park in Sydney, Australia, on June 26, 2017. (Emma Morley)

Nguyen also decided he wanted to begin living by the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance, the core tenets of Falun Dafa, the Chinese spiritual practice that became hugely popular in the early 1990s, and that his medical doctor friend had introduced him to.

Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, differed from other qigong practices in that it has a spiritual component that focuses on improving one’s moral character.

Unfortunately, the practice’s popularity and focus on traditional values made it a target of the Chinese Communist Party which continues to arbitrarily arrest, imprison, torture, and harvest the organs of people who uphold their belief in the practice.

Condition Improves

Nguyen said that he noticed immediate improvement even though he could only sit up to do the slow-moving Falun Dafa exercises.

“The effect was miraculous,” he said. “As I got to the third Falun Dafa exercise, I felt better.”

“My respiration went up to 50 percent [from 10 percent], my voice was clearer, and I was no longer feeling feverish. My coughing also subsided and my blood sugar level dropped to 135 mg/dL,” he added.

In addition, Nguyen said he longer required supplemental oxygen.

After two days, Nguyen claimed that he felt strong enough to stand up to do the meditative exercises of Falun Dafa, while his “breathing increased to 85 percent.” His blood pressure and sugar level also stabilized.

Nguyen said that he eventually got retested for COVID-19 several days later and was told that he was no longer infected with the CCP virus.

Nguyen said he feels grateful to Falun Dafa for his recovery and his new positive outlook on life.

