http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k6S9M4hn5xw/

The women in Pat Mahomes’ life are not taking his Super Bowl loss well, and they’ve taken to social media to let the world know about it.

On Sunday night, as the reality that the Chiefs were going to lose became apparent to all, Randi Mahomes, Pat Mahomes’ mother, took to Twitter and ripped the referees in a tweet where she also tagged Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Granted, Mahomes included plenty of smiley faces and a “lol,” but wow.

“The Chiefs were whistled 11 times during the course of the game and lost 120 yards on penalties, compared to 39 yards on four calls for the Buccaneers,” according to Bleacher Report.

The mother of the Chiefs signal-caller didn’t confine her criticism to the refs. She also blasted ESPN for some tweets in which she suspected that the network was “making fun” of her son.

Brittany Matthews, Pat Mahomes’ fiancee, also took a shot at ESPN. Captioning an ESPN tweet that showed the 31-9 score and a bewildered-looking Mahomes, Matthews blasted the network for not supporting her fiancee.

Matthews followed that tweet up with another later in the game.

However, later on, Matthews seemed ready to put the game behind her and focus on more important things.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...