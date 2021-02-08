https://www.dailywire.com/news/patrick-mahomes-fiance-mother-rip-espn-for-mocking-chiefs-qb-yall-are-trash

Brittany Matthews, the fiancé of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, slammed ESPN on Sunday night after the sports network sent out a pair of tweets poking fun at Mahomes during the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs went on to lose the game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, who quarterbacked the team to his seventh Super Bowl ring in a 31-9 victory. As the game ended and the Buccaneers went to collect the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Matthews blitzed ESPN for tweeting several images of Mahomes looking shocked and annoyed during the game.

“Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league,” Matthews said, with an additional reference appearing to call the network corny.

“Y’all are [trash] for this too, but he looks damn good to me,” she continued.

After swatting down ESPN, Matthews got a little more lighthearted towards the end of the night, looking forward to her future with the Kansas City quarterback. Mahomes and Matthews are due to have a baby soon after announcing Matthews was pregnant in September.

“Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!” she said. “Now let’s have a baby.”

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, joined Matthews in smacking the sports network over the tweets of her son looking discouraged during the game.

“Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how [ESPN] and [SportsCenter] tried making fun of my son,” she wrote on Twitter. “But [I] know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don’t forget these are someone’s sons tv #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows.”

Randi also sent a contentious message during the game, apparently spurred on by a handful of critical referee calls that went the Buccaneers’ way.

“If you have to have the ref on your team is that real winning!!!” Randi posted on Twitter mid-game. Randi tagged Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen in the post as well.

She later followed up with a post thanking Brady’s parents and calling them a “class act.”

“Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words!” she wrote in a message along with a photo with the elderly Brady couple.

While the fireworks popped off on social media, tempers flared on the field as well. Brady got into one particular altercation with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu that sparked a post-game tweet, which was later deleted, by Mathieu accusing Brady of saying something that Mathieu was unwilling to post on social media.

As The Daily Wire reported:

While it was initially unclear what was said, after the game, Mathieu alleged it was serious. In a tweet alluding to the incident, he said, “He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him… go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace.” Mathieu elaborated on the incident in a post-game Zoom interview, saying “I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. I’m over it. No comment.” Mathieu’s tweet, which many online perceived as a tacit allegation of racism, was soon deleted. While Mathieu has yet to give a reason for removing the tweet, Twitter users were quick to point out the likelihood of Brady having been “mic’d up” during the game, meaning Mathieu’s allegations could easily be confirmed or disproved.

