https://www.theblaze.com/news/pennsylvania-snow-shoveling-dispute-turns-deadly-leaves-3-fatalities

Three people in Northeastern Pennsylvania are dead after a fight erupted over snow shoveling last week.

What are the details?

According to

ABC News, police last Monday arrived on the scene of a shooting to find three people dead.

Plains Township residents James Goy, 50, and his wife, Lisa Goy, 48, were found lying in the street in front of their home after sustaining gunshot wounds. A third person, 47-year-old veteran Jeffrey Spaide, was discovered inside his home across the street, dead from a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbors say that the Goys and Spaide were embroiled in a long-running feud that came to a head that day after the Goys reportedly threw shovelfuls of snow onto Spaide’s property.

In a joint statement on the incident, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker said, “The Goys were shoveling the snow from their parking spots, shoveling the snow across the road, and throwing the snow onto Spaide’s property.”

Witnesses to the incident said that Spaide exited his home and asked the couple to stop throwing snow into his yard, and the three engaged in a

profane exchange of words.

According to reports, James Goy could be heard shouting, “I’ll knock your a** out” and “I’ll make your life a living hell!”

The outlet reported, “James Goy apparently threw a tool at Spaide that he had been using to clear snow from his car, according to the statement. When James Goy approached Spaide with a raised fist, Spaide reportedly retreated into his house and fetched a gun.”

“The Goys proceeded to yell at him and, using expletives, the parties called each other names,” the joint statement added. “Mr. Goy then threatened Spaide and is seen making obscene gestures at him. Seconds later, Spaide returns holding a handgun.”

Despite seeing that Spaide was armed and clearly agitated, the Goys continued screaming at him from the middle of the street.

On the video, Lisa Goy could be heard shouting at Spaide, “Go ahead! Go ahead!”

At that point, authorities say, Spaide fired on the couple, striking them multiple times. Neighbors said Spaide then went back into his home, retrieved another firearm, and shot the couple again.

When authorities approached Spaide’s home, a single gunshot rang out from inside the house.

Inside, they discovered Spaide’s lifeless body.

What else?

PA Homepage

reports that graphic video of the confrontation made its way to the internet on Thursday morning via leaked surveillance footage from the victims’ home.

YouTube pulled the original footage off of the streaming platform for violating graphic content.

A local teen

told the outlet that he and a friend ran for help when he saw Lisa Goy lying in the street.

“We heard shots go off, but we didn’t necessary know what it was,” 16-year-old eyewitness Gary Mitchell said. “We came up and saw her laying in the road and I was like ‘Oh she must have fell or slipped on the ice or something because the road was all icy and snowy.'”

Gary said that he and his friend attempted to help the couple at that point, which, according to the outlet, was at the same time Spaide reentered his home to get another firearm.

“We ran to the other side of the car and looked and [James Goy] was lying on the ground and I could see he was covered in blood, he was gasping for air,” Gary recalled.

Neighbors, the teen said, told them to get inside to safety and to call 911.

“We heard more shots while we were down in the basement trying to get a hold of 911,” he told the outlet. “When we were first coming out seeing him walk back into his house and I saw his handgun in his hand. But after the second time I didn’t see him there. I don’t remember seeing him there until I saw the video.”

Gary said that he later found out that the footage from the shooting had leaked onto the internet.

“How did someone get their hands on the video?” he asked.

PA Homepage reported that it reached out to platforms allowing the video to run — including on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and more — for questioning.

In a statement to the outlet, YouTube said, “There is no place on YouTube for this kind of violent content. We’ve spent the last several years investing in tools and policies to help us quickly remove content that violates our policies, such as machine learning technology that now automatically detects over 90% of the videos we remove from YouTube before a human ever reports it to us.”

A spokesperson for Facebook told the outlet, “We do not want this content on Facebook and remove it when we become aware of it. We have removed the violating content from a surveillance camera and use technology to detect and remove copies and stop it from spreading.”

Anything else to know?

An obituary for Spaide reads, “Jeff was employed as a licensed engineer for over 20 years. He also served in the United States Navy, working as a shipboard engineering technician. He later transitioned into the United States Army National Guard and United States Navy Reserve as a heavy equipment operator.”

MEAWW reports that a Goy family member in a since-deleted Facebook post wrote, “For whoever is posting the video of my family being executed I hope you rot in f***ing hell. They had a 15 year old boy and our family has been through enough. Have some respect! The audacity of some people. If you see it report it and tell the people to take it down please for my family’s sake.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

