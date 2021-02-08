https://www.dailywire.com/news/peter-doocy-blasts-jen-psaki-when-do-union-workers-get-their-green-jobs

During Monday’s White House press conference, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, where are the Biden administration’s so-called “green jobs” for unemployed union and construction workers.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that revoked a key permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was designed to more efficiently move oil from Canada to the United States. The Biden administration’s proposed green jobs plan has promised to create more than 10 million “well-paying jobs in the United States,” though no immediate legislation or executive order has been proposed to create such jobs.

In a tense exchange, Doocy asked the press secretary where these “green jobs” are and when unemployed Keystone XL Pipeline workers can expect to apply for them.

“When is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether it’s pipeline workers or construction workers, who are either out of work or soon to be out of work because of a Biden [executive order], when it is and where it is that they can go for their green jobs?” Doocey asked.

Psaki addressed Biden’s climate proposal and said that the plan may be rolled out in the upcoming “weeks or months.”

“President Biden has proposed a climate plan with transformative investments and infrastructure. And laid out a plan that would not only create millions of good union jobs but also help tackle the climate crisis,” Psaki said. “[The President] talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following.”

Doocy proceeded to call out White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and climate czar John Kerry for being absent from the White House following the Biden executive order that nixed the controversial pipeline.

“But there are people living paycheck to paycheck,” Doocy said. “There are people out of jobs once the Keystone pipeline stopped construction. It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It’s been 19 days since that [executive order], so what do those people who need money now — when do they get their green jobs?”

Doocy’s question comes on the heels of a Sunday interview with a top union leader who slammed Biden’s job-killing order.

The Daily Wire reported:

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka slammed President Joe Biden during an interview that aired in part on Sunday over his executive order that canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, which cost a lot of people their jobs. “Organized labor is crucial to the Biden coalition. But there are significant tensions among environmentalists, the president’s team addressing climate change and some parts of the labor movement,” Axios reported. “The Laborers’ International Union of North America said the Keystone decision will cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs.” “Well, I wish he had not done that on the first day because the Labor’s International was right, it did and will cost us jobs in the process,” Trumka said.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has also slammed Biden for the “knee-jerk” move of killing the Keystone XL Pipeline. In an interview with Fox News, Manchin said that the pipeline was a safer way to transport oil and that he would rather get oil from America’s allies — Canada — than America’s enemies — Venezuela.

