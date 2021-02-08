https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-navarro-stunner-bill-barr-was-actually-working-to-help-joe-biden-in-his-last-2-months/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Peter Navarro with Maria Bartiromo this morning

MARIA BARTIROMO — Before an executive order reaches the president’s desk, it must first be vetted. It’s vetted by the Department of Justice, which begs the question — how were 17 of these executive orders ready to go, and waiting for President Biden to sign minutes after inauguration, on day one?

“Sure, Maria. In my term, 4 years at the White House, I probably drafted over 50 of these orders. What you have to do is make sure you have the statutory authority to do what you’re going to do, right. And the last checkbox that needs to be done is at the Department of Justice, for what’s called form and legality.”

“Bill Barr, President Trump’s Attorney General, also it turns out, happens to be Joe Biden’s first Attorney General because here was what was happening. We had over 30 executive orders queued after Election Day, ready to go but we kept running into these roadblocks, roadblocks, and hurdles. It turned out that Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EO’s and basically it was a Deep State coup. Now this has implications Maria.”

Navarro also explains how DOJ approved a Biden EO allowing China to have access to the US power grid.