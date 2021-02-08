https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/political-theater-trumps-lawyers-demand-immediate-dismissal-charges-senate-impeachment-trial/

Schoen, Castor

President Trump’s lawyers argued the Senate should immediately dismiss the articles of impeachment in a 75-page legal brief filed Monday morning.

Trump’s lead lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor in a pretrial brief accused the House Democrats of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” engaging in “political theater” and called the trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

“This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain.”

Schoen and Castor demanded the Senate dismiss the charges immediately.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)

“The Article of Impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal,” the lawyers wrote. “Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.”

45 Senators already voted that the impeachment is unconstitutional so the trial is DOA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

