http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62038



An overwhelming majority of Trump voters are concerned about anti-White discrimination, according to a new AEI/YouGov poll.

The poll of 1,000 Trump voters, which was taken between Jan 11-14, found that 87 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, “I worry that discrimination against Whites will increase a lot in the next few years.”

The poll also found 80 percent of Trump voters rejected the notion that “White people have an advantage in today’s America because of their skin color.”

89 percent agreed that “Christianity is under attack in America today,” 87 percent agreed Christianity is an “essential part of American greatness” and 77 percent said that they don’t feel free to express their political opinions in public.

68 percent of Trump voters rejected the notion that there is “systemic racism” in America and 91 percent said ethnic minorities “have a mostly fair chance to succeed in today’s America.”

96 percent want immigration levels reduced or kept the same and 62 percent want all 11 million illegal aliens deported to their home countries.

86 percent of Trump voters still favor his proposal to build a wall on our southern border.

66 percent said they’re more of a supporter of Trump than the Republican Party, whereas only 24 percent said the reverse.

This poll is undoubtedly a nightmare for the GOP establishment who were hoping they could go back to business as usual with Trump out of power.

[Header image by Gage Skidmore]

Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds, Parler and Telegram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

