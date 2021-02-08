https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6021a6505db3705aa0a9a4d6
(CNBC) — U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, building on a recent rally to record levels as investors remained optimistic about further Covid stimulus and an economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Av…
One of the most bitter and biased individuals in US law has been appointed to a top role at the Department of Justice (DOJ). The Daily Mail reported: … Joe Biden, who called for unity with Republicans…
American prosecutors have launched an investigation into Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, according to a new court document filed after the US accused him of playing a major role in the inte…
(AP) — BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – If you’re Christian in Bluefield — and most everyone is, in this small city tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains — you have your choice. You can follow Pastor Doyle Bradford…
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin—Wisconsin State Representative David Bowen previously claimed that Officer Joseph Mensah was lying about being attacked by “peaceful protesters”…