Speaking to reporters on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a hard time answering tough questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the obliteration of energy sector jobs as a result of President Biden’s executive order putting a stop to the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“When is it that the Biden administration is gonna let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether it’s pipeline workers or construction workers, who are either out of work or will soon be out of work because of a Biden EO, when it is and where it is that they can go for their new job? It’s something the administration has promised, there is now a gap, so I’m just curious when that happens, when those people can count on that?”

Psaki said that she would certainly welcome Doocy to present his data “as to the thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job.” She went on to call on another reporter, saying “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

But Doocy pressed, asking “But you said that they would be getting green jobs, so I’m just asking when that happens. Trumka [AFL-CIO head] who is a long-time friend of Joe Biden says about that day-one Keystone EO, he says ‘I wish he, the president, had paired that more carefully with the thing that he did second, by saying here’s where we are creating the jobs.’ So there’s partial evidence from Richard Trumka.”

Psaki criticized Doocy for not including the whole interview with Trumka in his statement, but Doocy continued, saying “how about this, the Laborers International Union of North America said that the Keystone decision will cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs.”

“Well,” Psaki said, “What Mr. Trumka also indicated in the same interview is that President Biden has also proposed a climate plan with transformative investments in infrastructure and laid out a plan that will not only create millions of good union jobs but will also help tackle the climate crisis. And as the president has indicated, he gave his prime time address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following and he has every plan to do exactly that.”

Doocy countered, by saying that “there are people living paycheck to paycheck, there are now people out of jobs once the Keystone Pipeline stops construction. It’s been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here, and it’s been 19 days since that EO, so what about these people who need money now? When do they get their green jobs?”

“Well, the president, and many Democrats and Republicans in Congress, believe that investment in infrastructure, building infrastructure, that’s international interests, that boost the US economy creates good paying union jobs here in America and advances our climate and clean energy goals are something that we can certainly work on doing together and he has every plan to share more about the details of that plan in the weeks ahead,” Psaki said.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an Executive Order putting a stop to a pipeline that was in the process of being built to transport oil from Alberta into the US for processing. In the elimination of that pipeline, through executive fiat, Biden eliminated a substantial number of jobs on the US side of the border, and tens of thousands more on the Canadian side.