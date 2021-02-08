https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-sen-rand-paul-calls-for-the-impeachment-of-sen-chuck-schumer

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has called for the impeachment of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox New Sunday, Paul said “… I mean really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer…”

“I think if we’re going to criminalize speech, and somehow impeach everybody who says ‘oh go fight to get your voices heard,’ I mean really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then.

“He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court, and said specifically, ‘hey Gorsuch, hey Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind, and you’re gonna pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you continue with these awful decisions.

“This inflammatory wording, this violent rhetoric from Chuck Schumer was so bad that the Chief Justice, who rarely says anything publicly, said ‘this kind of language is dangerous’ as a mob tried to invade the Supreme Court.

“So if people want to hold President Trump accountable for language, there has to be a consistent standard. To my mind, it’s a partisan farce because they’re not doing anything to Chuck Schumer, not doing anything to Representative Omar, not doing anything to Maxine Waters.

“It’s just not fair. It’s just partisan politics under a different name.”

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins on Tuesday in the Senate, where he is expected to be tried on charges of incitement of a riot. On Jan. 6, Trump’s supporters held a rally in favour of the president, during which he spoke. Later that day, some Trump supporters broke off from that rally and took their grievances to the Capitol Building where they unlawfully entered and disrupted the proceedings of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes in favour of Joe Biden.

Members of Congress evacuated the chamber. A woman from California, Ashli Babbit, was killed during the riot, and a Capitol Hill Police Officer, Brian Sicknick, also died as a result. Three others died as well, and two Capitol Hill Police Officers died by suicide in the days and weeks following the incursion.

Members of Congress have determined to hold President Trump accountable for the actions of his supporters, and the House of Representatives passed the motion to impeach, sending the articles of impeachment on to the Senate, prior to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The Senate refused to take up the cause prior to Trump’s departure from office.

This will be the first time that a man who is no longer president will be brought to trial to be impeached from an office he does not hold. The intention of Democrats is to make sure that Trump cannot run for office again.



