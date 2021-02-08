https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-not-apologizing-for-that-thing-she-didnt-tweet-about-sen-ted-cruz-trying-to-have-her-murdered/

OK, we’re going to pretend we’re Politifact and parse this really closely, in the same way Politifact determined that Rep. Maxine Waters never told a mob to ensure that Trump supporters “are not welcome here or anywhere” — she was talking about a specific set of Trump supporters: members of his cabinet.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells a reporter in the following clip that his quote’s not accurate, and she’s right: She didn’t tweet that Sen. Ted Cruz “tried” to have her murdered; she tweeted that he “almost” had her murdered. See?

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Besides, she’s not apologizing and wouldn’t in any case, so the point is moot.

.@AOC to @tedcruz: “…you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”@AOC when asked about her exact quote: “Yeah, so that’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said.” pic.twitter.com/TiT6MwQb4G — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2021

She didn’t seem to want to linger on the topic other than to say she wouldn’t be apologizing … so she does believe Cruz almost had her murdered knowing everything that we now know about what didn’t go down in her office building.

