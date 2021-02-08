https://www.newsmax.com/politics/marjorie-taylor-greene-shape-gop-school-safety/2021/02/08/id/1009166/

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tells Newsmax TV she will use the free time left to her with the loss of House committee assignments to “shape the Republican Party.”

Greene, appearing Monday on “Greg Kelly Reports,” said she has spent 20 years creating business, and “you never want to give someone like me free time.”

After Republicans voted to keep the freshman member of Congress on the Education and Budget committees, the entire Democratic-majority House, joined by 11 colleagues across the aisle, voted to strip Greene of the assignments over statements she had made before her campaign in which she had denied 9/11 and school shootings. She has also supported the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Greene took to the House floor before the vote and said she no longer believed such theories and disavowed them, and repeated those statements Monday in her interview with Kelly.

“Republicans have no voice,” Greene told Kelly. “They have no say, they have no power on these committees. It’s just busywork to create messaging. So, going forward, I will be working very hard to shape the Republican Party, push this party to the right and hold them accountable.”

Greene said she will “also be communicating with a lot of great patriots all over the country.”

One of her issues will be protecting schools, she said, pointing to the school lockdown she experienced as an 11th grader.

“It used to be that kids used to drive to school, they might have their hunting rifle in the back of their truck. Principals kept a gun in their office. Coaches might keep a gun and their office kids were protected at school,” she said. “But Joe Biden passed gun-free school zones, and we were for the first time unprotected.”

The lawmaker has come under fire for voicing skepticism about mass shootings at schools in Connecticut and Florida. Nonetheless, she told Kelly she knows school safety and the threat to students to be very, very real.

She told the story of one of her schoolmates bringing three guns to school in a duffel bag, forcing her school into lockdown.

“I found out very quickly what it’s like to be completely innocent, completely terrified, and there was no good guy with a gun,” she said. “That’s a fear that I don’t want any child to ever have.”

