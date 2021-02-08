https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-ron-wright-dies-after-testing-positive-for-ccp-virus-was-battling-lung-cancer_3689369.html

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. He was 67.

Wright, who was in the midst of a battle with cancer, was reelected in November.

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” said a statement sent by Wright’s office to news outlets on Monday. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

Wright was keeping up a vigorous work schedule after he contracted the virus, according to his office. Wright and his wife were taken to Baylor hospital with COVID-19 side effects.

On Jan. 21, Wright said he tested positive for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus after he came into contact with someone who had the virus.

“I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week. I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day,” he said at the time, according to his office.

The Texas Tribune reported that Wright was hospitalized last September while he was being treated for lung cancer. Wright was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and called it a “kick in the stomach” when he spoke to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at the time.

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died last December while he was battling the CCP virus. Letlow, 41, was not yet sworn into office when he died.

