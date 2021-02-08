http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/epsVevGSMNw/

Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) passed away after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized from complications with cancer treatments, according to a report released on Monday.

Wright was hospitalized in September while being treated for cancer and announced in late January that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Doctors diagnosed the Texas Republican with lung cancer in 2018 and described it as a “kick in the stomach.”

Wright’s congressional office released a statement Monday, saying:

Ron and Susan Wright shared a deep and abiding relationship with their Lord and Savoir [sic]. For that reason, Ron remained stoic in the face of his health challenges, and incredibly upbeat about the future of the state and the nation he loved so much.Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021. His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior.Over the past few years, Congressman Wright had kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer. For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue. Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.We ask that everyone give Susan and the entire Wright family and staff time to grieve. Additional information will be available on funeral arrangements and ways to honor Congressman Wright in the days to come.Congressman Wright is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said in a statement Monday, “Our heartfelt condolences are with the entire Wright family. Congressman Wright was a sixth-generation Texan and a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to bettering his community,” adding, “I hope the legacy and good work Ron leaves behind is a comfort to his family during this devastating time.”

He added, “The Wright family is in our prayers.”

