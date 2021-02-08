http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lEvh51Opn7I/

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis had probably the greatest explanation ever for a photo showing him maskless at the Super Bowl.

DeSantis brought up the photo on Monday, saying, “Someone said, ‘Hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask. But how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win,” according to Politico’s Marc Caputo.

The photo shows DeSantis in an executive suite at Raymond James Stadium, appearing to be discussing something with someone who is less than six feet away.

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, “Someone said, ‘hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask’ … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.” https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, though, was not in any mood to excuse the maskless Super Bowl fans. Castor was dour on all the fans without a mask.

“It is a little frustrating because we have worked so hard,” Castor said according to the Associated Press. “At this point in dealing with COVID-19, there is a level of frustration when you see that.”

Still, despite her earlier comments, Castor seemed to backtrack a bit by saying most did have masks.

“I’m proud to say the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” she said a few hours later. “They understood their level of personal responsibility, and they were doing the right thing. I’m very proud of that.”

The CDC also urged people to mask up for the Super Bowl. But the CDC went a step farther. The agency urged people not even to have Super Bowl parties. And if they did, the CDC warned people not to drink alcohol or even cheer out loud for their team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

