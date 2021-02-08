https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-unions-reach-tentative-agreement-with-city-to-reopen-schools_3689333.html

A provisional deal was reached between the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and a group of labor unions on the health and safety standards in regard to resuming in-person learning.

The SFUSD issued a press release on Feb. 7, stating the tentative deal, just four days after the city sued its own school district.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit, with support from Democrat Mayor London Breed.

The statement says that the district’s reopening criteria had been updated due to the tentative agreement and that the city’s 54,000 students would be able to go back to the classrooms if the following conditions are met:

“San Francisco City and County are in the Red Tier as determined by the California Department of Public Health, and according to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, and all staff reporting to District school or worksites have had the opportunity (eligibility and access) to be vaccinated at the recommended dosage” or “San Francisco City and County is in the Orange or any lower Tier, as determined by the California Department of Public Health, regardless of the availability of vaccines.”

According to California’s COVID-19 tracking website, 99.9 percent of the state’s population, including San Francisco, is still in the “purple tier,” the highest level of restriction for businesses and activities, as of Feb. 8.

The tentative agreement will be scheduled for ratification by the Board of Education on Feb. 16.

“This is a major step forward toward a goal that we share with so many parents: safe reopening of school buildings for students and staff,” the unions said, according to San Francisco Chronicle. “In addition to reaching agreement around baseline safety standards, the unions also negotiated groundbreaking language that provides school district support for vaccine prioritization, availability, and education for their members.”

Unions and district officials have been facing tremendous pressure from parents that demanded in-person learning for their children.

“Given the constant shift during this pandemic it’s important to do all we can for the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community. I am excited we have found common ground on these baseline standards with our unions, paving the way for our gradual reopening of schools,” said SF Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez.

Schools in San Francisco have been allowed to reopen since September 2020 and the overwhelming majority of private and parochial schools have welcomed students back since then. With almost 16,000 students attending classes again, fewer than five cases of in-school transmission of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus have been reported. The virus causes COVID-19.

Zachary Steiber contributed to this report.

