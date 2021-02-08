https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/08/science-can-you-spot-the-difference-in-these-2-ny-times-headlines-for-super-bowl-vs-election-celebrations/

There was a Super Bowl celebration in Tampa last night after the game, and the New York Times immediately went into default shaming mode:

Thousands of people crowded the streets of Tampa, Florida, after the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Videos show many revelers not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing.https://t.co/ftSSyRcGcb — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2021

First of all, just rename the reason for the gathering and problem solved!

It’s a peaceful protest. Be serious. — 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐳 𝐁. (@jjmiphoto) February 8, 2021

Looks like a protest to me. What’s the problem? https://t.co/zN0Avf8LQ4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2021

Then of course there’s the usual double standards:

Florida doesn’t have a mandatory mandate. LA did this twice and stories never came out like this. Wonder why that was — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) February 8, 2021

And it wasn’t just celebrations in L.A. that the media decided to temporarily suspend the social distance and mask shaming:

The hypocrisy is pretty hilarious pic.twitter.com/fKZ2XWn4h5 — CKM (@ckmatza) February 8, 2021

Hilarious and monumentally pathetic at the same time.

“It’s different when we do it” — Harvey Singer (@HarveySinger) February 8, 2021

If there were no double standards, there’d be no standards at all. — Travis Johnson (@TravisJohnson73) February 8, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

