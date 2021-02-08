https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/08/science-can-you-spot-the-difference-in-these-2-ny-times-headlines-for-super-bowl-vs-election-celebrations/

There was a Super Bowl celebration in Tampa last night after the game, and the New York Times immediately went into default shaming mode:

First of all, just rename the reason for the gathering and problem solved!

Then of course there’s the usual double standards:

And it wasn’t just celebrations in L.A. that the media decided to temporarily suspend the social distance and mask shaming:

Hilarious and monumentally pathetic at the same time.

Fact check: TRUE.

