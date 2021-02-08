https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-gottlieb-coronavirus-vaccine-demand/2021/02/08/id/1009083

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on Monday that the country’s supply of the coronavirus will soon outweigh the demand for it, warning that this will “happen all at once” in an interview on CNBC.

Gottlieb, on “Squawk Box” Monday, talked about an opinion piece he recently wrote for The Wall Street Journal saying that this April could be the point at which the vaccine “supply will start exceeding demand. The challenge won’t be how to ration a scarce resource, but how to reach patients reluctant to get vaccinated.”

He said, “I think it’s going to happen all at once. This isn’t going to be a gradual transition, and I think people are gonna be surprised that it’s gonna happen sooner than we think.”

Gottlieb went on to predict that the supply will increase once more pharmaceutical companies are able to release their coronavirus vaccines, and that once demand subsides the vaccine will be much more widely available to the public.

“I think once you get into those kinds of numbers, once you’re looking at over close to 200 million vaccines available for the first injections, I think we’re going to run out of demand,” he said. “I think we’re going to run out of demand sooner than we think, and I suspect sometime by March or the end of March, we’ll have to make this generally available. That doesn’t mean everyone can get a vaccine on April 1st, but I think everyone’s gonna be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think.”

