https://hannity.com/media-room/sen-cotton-theres-no-constitutional-authority-to-impeach-a-man-who-left-office-three-weeks-ago/

#1 on TWITTER: Sen. Cotton Trends on Twitter After Demolishing ‘WOKE’ PC-Culture With One Question

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20

Sen. Tom Cotton was trending on Twitter this week after demolishing “Woke” culture with one simple question regarding one of the nation’s most iconic symbols.

“Where does cancel culture take us? What’s the logical conclusion? Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down? Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?” asked Cotton.

Sen. Tom Cotton ripped the New York Times Monday after the newspaper’s editor resigned following his decision to publish the lawmaker’s op-ed piece; saying their newsroom resembles a “mob of woke Children.”

“It turned into something like a struggle session from the cultural revolution in Mao’s China where the adults had to prostrate themselves and apologize in front of the woke children that apparently now run the New York Times newsroom,” Cotton said of the reaction to his op-ed.

“And now the opinion page editor have to resign,” Sen. Cotton continued. “Let’s be clear, this all goes back to the publisher and his unwillingness to stand up to a bunch of 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds who were raised on social justice seminars on our campuses.”

Watch Cotton’s comments above.