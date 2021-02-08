https://hannity.com/media-room/sen-cotton-theres-no-constitutional-authority-to-impeach-a-man-who-left-office-three-weeks-ago/
#1 on TWITTER: Sen. Cotton Trends on Twitter After Demolishing ‘WOKE’ PC-Culture With One Question
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20
Sen. Tom Cotton was trending on Twitter this week after demolishing “Woke” culture with one simple question regarding one of the nation’s most iconic symbols.
“Where does cancel culture take us? What’s the logical conclusion? Are we going to tear the Washington Monument down? Are we going to rename it the Obelisk of Wokeness?” asked Cotton.
Sen. Tom Cotton ripped the New York Times Monday after the newspaper’s editor resigned following his decision to publish the lawmaker’s op-ed piece; saying their newsroom resembles a “mob of woke Children.”
“It turned into something like a struggle session from the cultural revolution in Mao’s China where the adults had to prostrate themselves and apologize in front of the woke children that apparently now run the New York Times newsroom,” Cotton said of the reaction to his op-ed.
On @foxandfriends, @SenTomCotton responds to The @nytimes‘ reaction to the publishing of his op-ed, calling them “woke children.” pic.twitter.com/7NJH0glXdz
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2020
“And now the opinion page editor have to resign,” Sen. Cotton continued. “Let’s be clear, this all goes back to the publisher and his unwillingness to stand up to a bunch of 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds who were raised on social justice seminars on our campuses.”
CRENSHAW CRUSH: Crenshaw, Cotton Introduce Bill to Allow Americans to ‘Sue China for Damages and Death’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.20
Representative Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Tom Cotton introduced new legislation this week that would allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for “death and damages” related to the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s clear the Chinese Communist Party is to blame for the coronavirus pandemic that’s killing thousands of our fellow citizens every day. Late last week we introduced legislation that would hold the party accountable for the physical and economic injury it has inflicted on millions of Americans,” write the lawmakers.
“Americans are currently barred from filing such claims under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which forbids lawsuits against foreign sovereign nations, save in rare instances. Our legislation would carve out a limited exception for physical and economic injuries resulting from COVID-19,” they add.
“Some may argue that the link between China’s misdeeds and the injuries suffered by millions of Americans are too tenuous to be sustained in court. But the stream of revelations about China’s deliberate misinformation and cover-up regarding the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China make its role in this pandemic clear,” write Cotton and Crenshaw.
