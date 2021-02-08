https://www.oann.com/sen-graham-warns-against-changing-trump-era-foreign-polices/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-graham-warns-against-changing-trump-era-foreign-polices

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:28 AM PT – Monday, February 8, 2021

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Biden administration should review the foreign policies enacted by the Trump administration and “keep them in place if they make sense.”

During a recent interview, Graham encouraged Biden to slow down and warned him that reversing all of the Trump administration’s foreign affairs policies would be detrimental to the nation.

“I would caution President Biden…because Trump did it doesn’t mean it’s wrong,” stated the senator. “So I would slow down if I were President Biden, and reevaluate some of these Trump policies and keep them in place if they make sense.”

This comes as Biden recently announced he would pull out of the Yemen war, which is a conflict the Trump White House had heavily invested into in support of the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-linked rebels.

In regard to Afghanistan, Graham said he supports what the Biden administration is planning to do where troops remain based off necessity. However, he warned Biden against lifting sanctions on Iran.

“I think Iran is weaker today than they’ve been since the regime was started about 40 years ago,” said the senator. “So if I were President Biden, I would keep the sanctions on until Iran changed its behavior. I would not want to go into an old deal with Iran because they’ve been up to no good for too long.”

President Trump notably withdrew the U.S. from the Iran Nuclear Deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the Middle Eastern nation.

Biden’s First Foreign Policy Speech – No More America First on China – https://t.co/A5Tyy7tOmM #OANN — One America News (@OANN) February 6, 2021

The Trump administration also helped broker the historic Abraham Accords, a treaty which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

During his first weeks in office, Biden signed a slew of executive orders in an attempt to directly undo the prior administration’s legacy. Many GOP lawmakers anticipate these actions will turn out badly for the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

