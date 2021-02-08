If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Republican Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina went on Fox News live on Monday morning to talk about why he voted against impeachment, saying that Trump told people to “go peacefully.”

“I was in the chamber when the rioters were coming over,” mentioned the Senator on air.

“I was taking my jacket off, my tie off. I was rolling up my sleeves just in case I had to fight. The chances of me understanding and appreciating the severity of the situation is 100 percent.”

“The one person I don’t blame for that situation is President Trump. I don’t blame the non-violent protestors outside. I blame the individuals coming in the chamber, coming in the building.”

“[Presidnet Trump] is simply not guilty…The Democrats should put the blame where it stands, where it should be. And it does not, it does not have to do with the president who said ‘go peacefully to protest.'” – @SenatorTimScott on the Democrats’ impeachment. pic.twitter.com/u99takN2xV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 8, 2021

One person pointedly responded to the clip on social media: “This guy is awesome, It’s like he actually is human or something, How did he get into office?”



