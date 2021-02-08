https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537813-shelby-wont-run-for-reelection

Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbySen. Shelby considering retirement: AP The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats chart path to pass Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan Overnight Energy: Automakers withdraw from litigation over California vehicle emissions standard |Senate confirms Buttigieg as Transportation secretary | Republicans introduce long shot bill to circumvent Biden on Keystone XL MORE (R-Ala.) said on Monday that he would not run for reelection in 2022.

“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United State Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement.

“Although I plan to retire, I am not leaving today. I have two good years remaining to continue my work in Washington. I have the vision and the energy to give it my all,” the 86-year-old senator added.

Shelby’s announcement follows months of speculation that he was eyeing retirement, including the Associated Press reporting on Friday that he had indicated that he would not run again.

