As you know, President Biden and many Democrats have called for the federal minimum wage to be increased to $15 an hour:

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar touted how many people the Congressional Budget Office said that would “lift out of poverty”:

But you won’t be surprised to know that Rep. Omar failed to mention something else the CBO found:

If this were Trump’s plan there’s little doubt the media reports would be “CBO says Trump’s proposal would put over a million out of work,” but Biden and the Dems are lucky they’ve got friends in “journalism” places.

“The road to hell is paved with…” etc.

