David Hogg was looking for suggestions of states where he could start his new progressive pillow business but he said NOT California because the cost of living is way too high.

Ha.

Ha ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

C’mon Mr. Harvard … stay with us, WHY do you think it’s too high? You can do it! THINK!

And why is housing so expensive, David? Why is there limited bang for the buck out there?

THINK MAN, THINK!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So close!

Oof.

Color us shocked.

We see what they did here.

Those ridiculous taxes that fund those even more ridiculous policies ain’t gonna pay themselves, David.

Way to use that Harvard brain, David.

